Annie Elizabeth Fiedler Luce
February 19, 1932 –
April 10, 2023
The indomitable spirit of Annie Elizabeth Fiedler Luce, born Annie Elizabeth Fiedler, on February 19, 1932, to parents, Joseph Fiedler and Theresia Maikish, left her earthly body on April 10, 2023. Services will be at the Restwood Funeral Home Chapel, 1038 West Plantation Dr. Clute, Texas, on Monday, April 17, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The funeral service is to begin at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Restwood Mausoleum.
Annie’s life story, if made into a Hollywood movie, would aptly be called, America’s Greatest Generation — Living the American Dream. Annie’s father, Joseph, emigrated from Austria to America, where he met Annie’s mother, Theresia, who had emigrated from Hungary. The young immigrants were married in 1908. Joseph and Theresia had ten children who survived infancy, with birthdates ranging from 1909 to 1932. When Annie was born, she joined four brothers (Johnnie, George, Rudolph, and Joe, Jr.), and five sisters (Lillie, Helen, Theresia, Mary, and Mamie Dee).
When Annie was two years old, her mother died suddenly at home while sewing. Her father later married, and Mary (Ma) Bell Fiedler became the stepmother to the ten children. Annie’s father died when she was six, leaving her older brother, George (the oldest, Johnnie had already left home by that time), to serve as the father figure in the home. All the other brothers and sisters pitched in, creating a tremendous life-long bond between the siblings.
Annie grew up on the Fiedler homestead near Wells, Texas, and graduated from Wells High School. Annie had been an excellent student in high school and was offered an academic scholarship to a Texas college, but she chose to marry and start her family instead. Annie married Billy M. Luce on July 7, 1949, and remained his loving wife until his death on November 9, 2021. They were married in their hometown of Wells, Texas.
An early example of Annie’s work ethic that led to her later success in business was when she traveled to the Texas panhandle to join her husband in the fields picking cotton — while she was pregnant with her first child. Annie and Billy (usually referred to as B.M.) moved to the Brazosport area in 1950, when B.M. went to work at Dow Chemical, the Texas Division plant in Freeport, Texas. Annie and B.M. had three sons — Billy Terry Luce, Derrel Joe Luce, and Jay Bart Luce, and all three boys grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Annie was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest son, Jay Bart, was about to start kindergarten. Annie decided she would like to enter the workforce again. Having been away from school and office equipment for many years, she did not have the typing speed necessary to obtain the traditional secretary-type job available for women at Dow Chemical. She did manage to catch the attention of the general manager at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson. Restwood was the only perpetual care cemetery in Brazoria County. She became S.G. Marshall’s (the general manager) right-hand woman. She, Mr. Marshall, and Newt, the groundskeeper, operated the cemetery for the next thirteen years until Mr. Marshall retired. Somehow, Annie convinced the Board of Directors to name her as the successor to Mr. Marshall as the general manager. She then ran the cemetery until her retirement in 1993. Annie was elected the first woman President of the Texas Cemetery Association. Although not one to talk about her accomplishments, she was proud of that honor.
One thing she was prouder of than her career was her family — especially her sons, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Annie loved her family dearly — more than any material possession. She and B.M. traveled the state and country following all their family’s many and varied activities. Even in her last two days, when informed about her great-grandchildren’s sporting events, she asked, “Did they win?” Of course, she did not really care who won — she just knew the kids liked to win. Even at an advanced age, Annie kept up with her children’s, her grandchildren’s, and her great-grandchildren’s birthdays.
Annie’s body wore out, but before it failed her, she wrung every drop of good out of her life with strength, love, and kindness.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; and all her siblings, except for her brother Joe, Jr. and sister, Mary Clemonds.
Annie is survived by her children, Billy Terry Luce and wife, Marcia, of College Station, Derrel Joe Luce and wife, Debbie of Waco, and Jay Bart Luce and wife, Greta, of Surfside Beach; grandchildren, Chris Luce and wife, April, Tim Luce, Tony Luce, Ben Luce and wife, Rachel, Brandon Luce and wife, Whitney, Barrett Luce and wife, Beran, April Luce Mote and husband, Trevor, and Jayson Luce. She is also survived by her eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Her sole surviving sister, Mary Clemonds, was at her bedside when Annie drew her last breath.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
