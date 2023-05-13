Antha Jean Smith Good
September 24, 1928 –
May 8, 2023
Jean Good was born September 24, 1928, to Ernest and Nelbert Capers Smith, and departed this life on May 8, 2023, having lived a long and happy life guided by her deep Christian faith, a love for others and a belief that we can all make the world a better place.
Jean was born in Dallas where her father operated a shoe repair shop on Greenville Avenue. A child of the depression and World War II eras, she learned to be frugal and practical, while always willing to assist those less fortunate than herself. In 1945 she enrolled in Abilene Christian College where she met Bruce Good, and the couple were wed in 1948. After Bruce graduated from ACC, the young couple lived in several communities in north Texas and southern Oklahoma while Bruce began his lifelong career as an art teacher. Encouraged by several college friends, in 1956 they moved to the growing town of Lake Jackson with their children Ellise, Craig, and Connie in tow. Bruce began teaching at Lake Jackson Junior High, and later taught at Brazosport High School and Brazosport College. The family grew along with the Brazosport community with the later addition of children Kevin, Carvel, and Lowell in their new home. Always an avid learner, in the mid-1960’s Jean resumed her college studies and graduated from Sam Houston State University where she received her BA and MLS. In 1967 she began her career as a librarian, working at Lake Jackson and Freeport Intermediate Schools, where she shared her love of books and reading with thousands of young students. While tolerant of the high energy levels of these youngsters, she was also known to be able to restrain the antics of those that got out of hand with a firm gaze from across the room. Jean was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and later the First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson and Hardy Memorial Methodist in Texarkana. After her retirement she continued to serve her community through several volunteer activities.
Rising early each morning, Jean began her day with scripture reading and the now-rare habit of corresponding with friends and family via handwritten letters before tending to the needs of the household and departing for her school duties. Thanks to her management skills and delegation of tasks to her children, the home ran smoothly while she was still able to assist with church activities and enjoy the companionship of her many friends and neighbors. Bruce and Jean greatly enjoyed attending dramatic productions and musical performances of all kinds and instilled a love of musical and visual arts in their children (who know the lyrics of many Broadway musicals by heart from repeated listening to recordings of these performances).
Jean’s love of travel began in the late 1930’s when her parents took her and her best friend on a trip from Dallas to West Texas where they camped in the newly established Big Bend and Fort Davis parks using a homemade travel trailer. She loved to explore the world and its history, and her many journeys took her across Europe, to Egypt, and the United States from Alaska to Maine. Each destination was a new adventure to be enjoyed and she never tired of seeing new sites. Invariably cheerful, Jean believed in greeting each day with a smile and positive attitude.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; younger brother, Dexter; husband, Bruce; and eldest daughter, Ellise.
She is survived by her children, Craig and his wife, Pat of Warrenton, Connie and husband, Bruce Story of Kerrville, Kevin and wife, Robin of Austin, Carvel and wife, Dianne of Texarkana, Lowell of Lake Jackson, and Ellise’s husband, Mark Griot of Springfield, Missouri; as well as beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a memorial service at Lakewood on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to Heifer Project International or Habitat for Humanity.
