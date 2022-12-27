Antonio Lopez, 87, of Angleton passed away with his family by his side on December 22, 2022. Antonio was born on May 10, 1935. in Taft to parents Andres Lopez, Sr. and Josepha Alcorta Lopez.
Antonio “Tony” enjoyed spending time with his wife, of 68 years, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man of faith and served his Catholic community through various spiritual mentoring programs for 15 years. He was a devoted City Employee for the Angleton Fire department. He was a huge advocate for Tejano music and shared his passion every weekend through his Tejano Music radio program.
His legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those that preceded him in death include his parents, Andres and Josepha; brother, Simon; sister, Linda; brother, Raymond; sister-in-law, Victoria Lopez; and son-in-law, Ruben Cubillos.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife, Angelina Lopez; children(spouse), Marty (Lydia); Arnold (Sylvia); Theresa (Melissa); Gloria Cubillos; and Rene (Micaela). Brothers and sisters, Amelia Garza; Kelo Lopez; Andres Lopez and Ted Lopez. Grandchildren, Veronica Lopez; Christopher Lopez; Cory Cubillos; Lorraine Lopez; Matthew Lopez; Mercy Lopez and Ryan Lopez. Great-grandchildren, Alicia Lopez; Dominic Scofelia; Leo Lopez and Emory LeBlanc; And several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.