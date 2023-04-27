Arch Hartwell Aplin Jr. passed away Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Mae Aplin; his brothers, Marvin, Morris, Jimmy Dale and William Marshall Aplin; his sister, Onita McGuffee; his son, Wayne Jude LeBoeuf, and his daughters, Michele Dickerson and Ollamae Hidalgo.
Arch was born July 31, 1925, in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. A Veteran of World War II, Arch proudly served in the United States Navy. He joined at sixteen years of age and spent over a year at sea on the USS Wichita where he saw combat in both the European and Pacific Theaters.
After the War, Arch graduated with a Master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin and moved to Brazoria County where he began a career of teaching and coaching basketball at Clute Intermediate School. Years later, he transitioned into home building and real estate development and is responsible for many buildings in our community, including the Sleepy Hollow and Oyster Bend subdivisions. For decades, Arch served on the Board of Directors for First National Bank, Lake Jackson.
Arch enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with friends, and gathering with family. He loved to travel and continued to see the world well into his 90s. He spent many evenings at Surfside Beach with his partner and companion, Mildred, where they watched the sunset, the moonrise, and the ships as they came in and out. He was passionate about his work and was planning construction projects up until his final days. Arch was famous for his sweet tooth and captivating stories. He found immense joy in spending time with his great-grandson, Trystyn, and will be deeply missed.
Arch is survived by his partner, Mildred Hunt; son, Arch “Beaver” (Joanie) Aplin III; son, Reginald Joseph (Phyllis) Aplin; grandchildren, Ron (Monica) Hidalgo, Nicole (Brannon) LeBoeuf, Joshua (Monica) Dickerson; Anne-Elizabeth Brown; Katherine (Sophie) Aplin; Arch Hartwell “Hart” Aplin IV, Beau Aaron Aplin; Cole Ryan Aplin; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden Funderburg and Trystyn Ingram.
Serving as pallbearers are Ron Hidalgo, Joshua Dickerson, Beau Aplin, Hart Aplin, Cole Aplin, and James Franklin.
Serving as honorary pallbearer is dear friend, Clifford Fletcher.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday April 29, 2023, with the funeral ceremony to follow immediately afterward at 10 a.m. Both services will be held at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas.
