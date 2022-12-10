Becky Meinen, 68, of Lake Jackson, Texas, gained her heavenly wings on December 6, 2022.
Becky was born August 9, 1954, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, with her parents and siblings at the age of sixteen. She graduated from Brazoswood High School and went on to earn her registered nursing degree from Blinn College.
She had a true passion for caring for people. She made a long-lasting impression on everyone she met. After a long career in the nursing field, she went on to graduate from Brazosport College with an associates in Business Administration.
Becky is a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and aunt. Her grandkids lovingly called her “Grandma” or “Memaw” and to her nieces and nephews she was “Aunty B.” She truly loved her whole family.
Becky is survived by her husband, of 49 years Max Meinen; daughter, and son-in-law, Koren and Parker McGowen; grandchildren, Dylan and Addison McGowen; Father, Wally Lauing; brother, Jack Lauing; sister, Stacy Cavness; sister, Robin Bluejacket; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The pride of Becky’s life was her grandchildren, but her grand dogs and grand cows were a close second.
In keeping with Becky’s loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to donate life so others may live it.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. service to follow at 2:00p.m.
