Leon Soria Damian Sr.
October 21, 1947 –
August 14, 2022
Leon Soria Damian Sr., 74, was a loving father, Popo, brother, uncle, and cousin. He passed away comfortably and peacefully at home on Sunday, August 14, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
Leon was born to Rosalio Damian Sr. and Petra Soria Damian on October 21, 1947, in Freeport, Texas. He was a well known man in Brazoria and Galveston County, who made plenty of friends throughout his lifetime. He was a hard worker who spent his career as a Longshoreman for the Port of Freeport, also serving as President of Local 30. He worked diligently to provide a good life for his family and himself until he retired.
He enjoyed to travel and take rides. He took pride in keeping his vehicles clean and always tried to attend any party he was invited to. He loved to visit with family and friends, sharing great conversations and tasty pastries. He would watch the Houston Astros and Texans games, along with the daily news faithfully.
He was a humble and kindhearted man, who was built on his faith and strength. He often visited the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine to give thanks and pray for all those in his heart and on his mind. He looked forward to attending Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and his presence was always such a delightful one. He took his faith to heart and always encouraged those around him to pray and be strong, “Strong like a bull”.
Awaiting Leon’s arrival in Heaven were his parents, Rosalio Damian Sr. and Petra Soria Damian, sisters, Lucia Soria Damian, and Helen Damian Montiel, brothers, Rosalio Damian Jr., and George Soria Damian.
Left to cherish Leon’s life and memories are his children, Belinda Ann Damian(Derrick), Soyla Ann Damian(Jaime), Petra Days(Charles), and Leon Soria Damian Jr.(Ramon). Eleven grandchildren, Wayne, Angela, Christina, Junior, Justin, Felix, Andrew, Brooklyn, Carmen, Alaina, and Gabriella. Six great- grandchildren, Antayveon, Ja’Daia, Marques, Chloe, Travion, and Luis. Brother, Sidney Damian(Margret), sister-in-law, Minnie Damian, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Leon Soria Damian Sr. will be Wednesday, August 24 , 2022 . Visitation begins at 5:30 p . m . The Rosary will be held from 7 :00 to 8 :00 p . m . at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 219 County Road 762, Brazoria, T exas 77422. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 25 , 2022 , from 11 :00 a . m . to 12 :00 p . m . at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow after Mass, where he will be laid to rest near his parents at Angleton Cemetery , located at 328 Cemetery Rd, Angleton, TX 77515.
Following the cemetery, the family invites you to join them at VME located at 545 Wilson Rd, Freeport, TX 77541.
Floral arrangements may be sent to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 219 County Road 762, Brazoria, TX 77422.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
