Melvin Leo Richardson, 78, of Brazoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Melvin was born January 10, 1944, to William Pace Richardson and Flora Lenora (Rivers) Richardson in Mart, Texas.
He attended Mart High School, and then joined the US Air Force. After marrying the love of his life, Nancy Floor, in Florida, they, along with their two children, Jeffery and Cathy, settled in Brazoria, Texas, where he took a job at BASF. He later went on to establish Richardson’s Tankerman Service.
Throughout his life he has enjoyed sports of all kinds. He was the captain of his high school football team, played volleyball in the air force, enjoyed long days on the San Bernard River skiing and boating, playing golf and shooting pool. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. At the deer lease he enjoyed sitting around the campfire and visiting with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Richardson; son, Jeff Bruegel; three sisters; and two brothers.
Melvin is survived by his daughter, Cathy Sisson and husband, Harold; sister, Barbara Bray and husband, Rob; brother, Charles Richardson; grandchildren, Catherine Segura, Jeffrey Bruegel, Jr. and Brittany, Ray Sisson and wife, Chesney, Melissa Edwards and husband, Jeremy, Ashley Isaacs and husband, Jason, Brittany Bruegel and Brandon, Trevor Sisson, April Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews; sister-in-law, Lona; and brother-in-law, Lee.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the services.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, in West Columbia, Texas, with Pastor John Price officiating. Interment will follow in Old Columbia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ray Sisson, Harold Sisson, Jeffery Bruegel, Jason Isaacs, Jeremy Edwards, and Jamie Todd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.