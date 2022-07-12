Morris Smith Jul 12, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morris SmithMorris Smith, 93, of Rosharon, Texas, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services are pending with Gardner’s Funeral Home of Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneralhome.net 979-849-6379. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News 4 shot at rental house near Alvin National Wildlife Refuge fire claims nearly 2,500 acres Dream Camp builds on STEM foundations Grant plans open to public input LJ takes a closer look at 22/23 fiscal budget increases Byrd, Tanner lead all-state selections Blotter for July 12, 2022 ACC Foundation Grant to Assist Job Seekers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFisherman finds body near AngletonLJ PD charges another shooting suspect with murderGarivey subject to previous disciplinary actionsBody found hours after end of high-speed pursuitCory Wayne BaylessFishin' Fiesta hands out cash, awardsCory Wayne BaylessDIANNE DANNHAUS: 40TH AnniversaryAngleton finds a sister city in Central AmericaLJ murder suspect arrested Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBrazoria is unable to keep up with repairs, issues boil water notice (2)Freeport celebrates place in Texas history (2)Freeport terminates city attorney's contract (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Charging stations could aid EV sales (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Don't wait until it's too late to try this (1)TDECU names exec to focus on Southern Brazoria County (1)Marilyn Jean Colegrove Manning (1)Alan Blaine Slaughter (1) Online Poll More than 90% of delegates to the Texas Republican Party state convention approved a plank calling on the Texas Republican Party to place a measure on the 2023 ballot asking voters whether the state should reassert its status as an independent republic. Do you agree? You voted: I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Republican and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD vote for secession. I'm a Democrat and believe Texas SHOULD NOT vote for secession. I believe the whole succession question is ridiculous I have no opinion on Texas secession Vote View Results Back Citizen of the Year 2022 Citizen of the Year Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# Amended Notice Extra Space Sweeny Hospital Lawn Maintenance & Pest RFQ:PAS2022- Request for Wastewater Treatment Plant Lab PR4267 Notice to Bidders-East Levee Dis. PR4263 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.