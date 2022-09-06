Brandy Nichole Borel
September 23, 1972 –
September 2, 2022
Brandy Borel, 49, passed away peacefully after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer on September 2, 2022.
Brandy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. We will never have the words to adequately portray what she meant to countless family members and friends, but there are a few words that epitomize our Brandy — resilient, mothering, strong, giving and selfless.
Despite so many obstacles in her life, Brandy persisted after every setback and rarely complained even into her final days. As a single mother to a young child, Brandy put herself through college in her 40’s with the goal of becoming a nurse. Her days were filled with school, her evenings with her young son and late nights and early mornings were spent studying. Her hard work paid off and she was granted a full scholarship to pursue her nursing degree at Brazosport College. She graduated with honors in 2018 and worked as a Registered Nurse at CHI St. Luke’s in Lake Jackson until April 2022.
Regardless of the position Brandy was in, she gave so much of herself – to family, to friends, to her patients and to small businesses in the area. She loved the beach (but not the beach water), a great live show, the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. Brandy constantly put herself behind the needs of others and would drop anything to be at your side when you needed her.
Brandy is preceded in death by her mother, Denise Cooksey; grandparents, Stanley and Naomi Borel and Addie Lee and Davis Cooksey.
She is survived by her son, Kade Quick; father, Allen Borel; sisters, Dalene Borel, Tori McAllister, Erin Stanford (wife, Rose Nusbaum), Regina Stultz (husband, Russell Stultz) and Carly Borel (husband, Michael Land); nieces, Shelby Friudenburg, Riley Morris, Kaydence Mullenhour Stultz, Evalynn Stultz and Olivia Land; nephews, Julian Stultz, Keegan Barker, Koulter and Khoy Smith.
Pallbearers will be Russell Stultz, Billy Thurber, Daryl Jahns, Jimmy Moon, Michael Land and AJ Dike.
The family welcomes friends for a time of Visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Brazos Pointe fellowship at 11:00 a.m. In the spirit of Brandy and respecting the wishes of her son, Kade, we are encouraging friends and family to come as they are and dress to support some of Brandy’s favorite things – concerts (rock your favorite concert tee), The Astros and The Dallas Cowboys.
In lieu of flowers, Brandy’s family is requesting that donations be made to her son’s college fund: www.gofundme.com/f/kades-education-fund-in-memory-of-brandy-borel
