Beverly “Becky” Ruth Greene Hendricks
July 29, 1939 –
August 8, 2022
Beverly “Becky” Ruth Greene Hendricks, 83, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness.
Becky was born to Lou Seale and Maurice Greene on July 29, 1939, in Beaumont, Texas. Her family moved to Daisetta, Texas, in 1952, and she graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1957.
Becky married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Hendricks, in Daisetta, Texas, on August 22, 1958. They lived in College Station, Texas, while Ralph attended Texas A&M University. Becky worked for the Chemical Engineering department until Ralph graduated in 1961. Their first child, Cheryl Ruth, was born during this time in 1960. After college, the family moved to Ft Hood, Texas, while Ralph served in the US Army. They welcomed their second child, Laura Lynn, in 1963, while in Ft Hood. Opportunities arose in southern Louisiana and the family moved in 1964, to Morgan City. Their third child, Joseph Bryan, was born there in 1967.
In 1970, the family moved to Alvin, Texas. While there, Becky worked for Alvin ISD and as a real estate agent. 1979 brought a move to Lake Jackson, Texas. Becky worked at Lake Jackson Intermediate School until making the decision to finish her Bachelor’s degree at University of Houston - Clear Lake. She accomplished this goal in May 1990.
Becky spent the remainder of her years enjoying her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, the Brazoria County Aggie Mom’s Club and First United Methodist Church Lake Jackson.
Becky is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Brenda Frymoyer.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph, of Lake Jackson, Texas; and her children, Cheryl Wood (Dennis), of Lake Jackson, Texas, Laura Clapp (Michael), of Kingwood, Texas, and Bryan Hendricks (Kelly), of Spring, Texas; she is also survived by her brother, Michael Greene (Kathy); and her grandchildren, Scott Hess (Brittany), Matthew Hess (Alexandra), Amy Wood Koziol (Andrew), Taylor Clapp, Marshall Clapp (Krissy), Kyle Hendricks and Caroline Hendricks Gordon (Elliot). She was blessed to enjoy the birth of five great-grandchildren; over the past five years.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, Scott Hess, Matthew Hess, Taylor Clapp, Marshall Clapp, Kyle Hendricks.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Clute, Texas. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Lake Jackson, Texas. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Lake Jackson in her memory.
