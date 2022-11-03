Jimmy Carlos Juarez, age 61, of Lake J ackson, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on October 28, 2022.
Jimmy was born on September 9, 196 1, in Freeprt, Texas, to Rachel and Joe Juarez.
Jimmy was born in Freeport, went to Brazswood Highschool. He encountered lots of physical disabilities later in life. Jimmy loved his family, specially his mom, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed fishing, and going to baseball games whenever his nieces would take him.
He is preceded in death by his beloved partner, Cindy Patylek; maternal grandparents, Fela and Santos Rangel; and paternal grandparents, Bennie and Simona Juarez.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Rachel Juarez, of Lake Jackson; siblings and their spouses, brother, Joey and Vickie Juarez; sister, Debbie and Mike Shaw, brother, John and Mellisa Juarez; and beloved dog, Simon Juarez.
Pallbearers will be Joel Juarez, Marty Berlanga, Aaron Shaw, Dale Shaw, Matthew Shaw, Wesley Juarez and honorary pallbearers John Juarez and Rod Rodriguez.
All arrangements will be held at Restwood Funeral home in Clute on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, beginning with a viewing for family only from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by an extended viewing inviting friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Jimmys church service will begin at 2:00 p.m. immediately following the viewing, both friends and family will then be invited to his burial at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Restwood Funeral Home . in Clute, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.