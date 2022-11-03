Charles Monroe “Chuck, Butch” Vetters, Sr.
October 5, 1941 –
November 1, 2022
Chuck passed from his earthly life to his Lord, Jesus Christ on November 1, 2022.
He was a beloved husband, father, gramps, uncle and friend. Born on October 5, 1941 , in Houston, Texas , to Truman and Irene Vetters. He was reared by his mother and stepfather, Robert and Irene Sorenson.
Chuck graduated from Milby High School in 1960 with many good lifelong friends. He went on to graduate from University of Houston receiving a BS in Mechanical Engineering. In 1968, he went to work for Dow Chemical for the next 28 years. He was loved by his colleagues and they affectionately called him “the resin man”. He retired as a lab director in 1995. Being a lab director allowed him to travel the world. After retiring from Dow, he went to work for Merichem , in 1996 , and retired in 2002.
Chuck met the love of his life, Cindy Parker in 1960. They were married on January 31, 1961. They had two children, Charles Vetters, Jr. and Anna Beth Vetters. Chuck loved being a husband, father and gramps. Being together as a family was important to him as he spent time coaching baseball, going fishing, and attending kids and grandkids activities. Chuck spent many hours playing golf and his patience was a key asset for him. He was also a huge Astros fan and he seldom missed a game. Chuck and Cindy were blessed to have 61 years of marriage. Lifelong partners that loved to laugh, travel, raise kids, love on grandkids, enjoy a good meal, and spend time with friends.
Words used to describe Chuck by family and friends were integrity, compassionate, patient, kind, humble, generous, and consistent. He possessed an incredible ability to understand someone else’s perspective which made him respond lovingly versus critically. Chuck was always the same no matter the circumstance or stress level. No matter how sick he was, he never complained, always greeting his caregivers and nurses with, “I feel wonderful.” Love always radiated from his beautiful blue eyes and from his smile. His faith in Jesus allowed him to live out these qualities every day. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Truman Vetters, his mother, Irene Sorenson and step-father, Robert Sorenson, his father in law, Clayton Parker, his beloved mother in law, Lucille Parker, and his partner in crime, brother in law, Charlie Parker.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy Vetters; son , Charlie Vetters and wife, Deana; daughter, Beth Vetters Miles and husband, Bo; Grandchildren; Trey Vetters, Noah Miles, Luke Miles, Patrick Miles and wife, Stacy; great grandchildren, Finn and Everly and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, his former daughter - in - law, Lori Sherman.
Our family is forever grateful for his loving caregivers, Barbara and Donna. He looked forward to seeing them every day as they cared for him above and beyond their call of professional care and love. We are also thankful for the loving care provided by Heart to Heart Hospice through Liz, Stacy and Magda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Methodist Conroe, 4308 West Davis Street, Conroe, Texas , on November 4, 2022 , at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. on November 4, 2022 , at First Methodist Conroe. A family graveside will be held at Three Corners Ranch Family Cemetery, Gilmer, Texas on November 5, 2022 , at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Chuck to Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity or First Methodist Conroe.
