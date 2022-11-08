Betty Jane Bendall
August 9, 1946 –
November 2, 2022
Betty Jane Bendall, 76, of Driftwood, Texas, passed into everlasting life on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She died of a sudden illness in Kyle, Texas surrounded by her husband and immediate family.
Betty was born August 9, 1946, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Caroline Wehring Robbins and Joe Robbins. She received her education from Southwest Texas State College (Texas State University) in San Marcos, graduating in 1968, with a degree in education. Betty met Randy, of Houston, Texas, in Lake Jackson and they were married on June 8, 1974. There they raised their two sons, Jeffrey and Matthew, and made many long lasting relationships through their employment and congregation at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Betty was an educator gifted with patience and grace and she employed these virtues teaching in public schools in Clute and Lake Jackson. She specialized in the education of children who had reading difficulties, assisting many to lead lives made richer by reading. She was active with the Brazosport Junior Service League and Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, and more recently with Women in Mission and Dripping Springs United Methodist Church in Dripping Springs.
After their retirements, Betty and Randy moved to Driftwood in the Texas Hill Country to live near their family. They quickly grew deep roots within the community surrounding Driftwood/Dripping Springs and Betty continued to serve and inspire service in others until the day of her passing. Betty felt fortunate to be able to enjoy close relationships with all three grandchildren and she had a special gift for curating memorable family events. Betty’s faith in Christ sustained her all of her life.
Betty is predeceased by both of her parents, Caroline in 1975, and Joe in 1989, and by her stepmother, Louise Martin Robbins, in 1998. Betty is survived by Thomas “Randy” Bendall, her husband of 48 years, and by her two sons, Jeffrey Bendall (Adrienne) and Matthew Bendall (Kristina).
She is also survived by her husband’s mother and brother, Beverly Bendall and John Bendall, and by her three grandchildren: Grover, Gram, and Susanna Bendall.
Betty’s family, friends and church family will gather to honor her at her funeral service at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, 28900 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs, TX, at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, with Pastor Adam Thornton officiating. Burial will follow at Driftwood Cemetery following the funeral service. Visitation will be held at Dripping Springs United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. Harrell Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to their Chapelwood and Dripping Springs church families, Pastor Thornton and Betty’s wonderful friends for all of their prayers and loving care.
As an alternative to flowers, her family requests that those wishing to honor her memory do so with a donation to these organizations Betty held close to her heart: Women in Mission (women and children in need) dsumc.org/give/, (womeninmission@dsumc.org) or, Society of St. Stephen (families in need) www.chapelwoodumc.org/giving, Chapelwood UMC 300 Willow Dr. Lake Jackson, TX, 77566.
