David William Christ of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on July 18, 2022 , at the age of 67. He was born on April 28, 1955, in Ganado, Texas, to William Frank and Lorraine Janacek Christ.
He married Peggy Lynne Mach on August 26, 1978. David attended Ganado High School, graduating in 1973. After graduation he attended Texas State University and obtained a degree in business management. David was employed at Household Finance in Killeen, Santa Fe Railway in Temple, and Dow Chemical in Freeport.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Chelsea Nichole Christ; three grandchildren, Alexa, Ava, and Jaxton, of Lake Jackson; his brother, Ronnie Crist, of Port Alto; sister, Barbara Christ, of Long Beach, California; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jim Brooks, of El Campo; two nephews, Jeremy Crist, of Ganado and Brandon Brooks, of El Campo; and special cousin, Lawrence Janacek, of Ganado.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sandra and Beverly; sister-in-law, Carol Crist; in laws, Arnold and Doris Mach; and aunt and uncle, Bill and Irene Janacek.
A special thank you for all of David’s prayer warriors for their love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Crist, Lawrence Janacek, Brandon Brooks, Joe Reyes and John Murphy.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to St. Luke’s Foundation for Student Scholarships in the transplant program. P.O. Box 20269, MC-3- 206, Houston, Texas 77225, 832-355-6822, you can also give at st.lukeshealth.org.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 21, 2022, at Restwood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m., with Reverend William E. Burns, M.D. officiating. Interment will follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.