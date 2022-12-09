Christi Lynn Prihoda, 37, of Damon, Texas, passed away from this life on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.
Christi was born on August 6, 1985, to David and Bonnie Christensen. She graduated from Needville High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Texas State University. Christi was a 6th grade teacher at Needville Middle School and had a wonderful work family. Before teaching, she was a proud member of the Texas Farm Bureau Team. She was a devoted wife, mom, aunt, and friend. She loved gardening, canning, and cooking with her kids. The beach and saltwater breeze were her happy place, as well as spending weekends at the deer lease.
Christi is survived by her beloved husband, Tracy and their two children, Kate age eight and Otto age five; parents, David and Bonnie Christensen; sister, Ashley Morse and her husband Josh; mother-in-Law, Sue Prihoda; sister-in-law Cindy Sweeny and her husband, Coby; brother-in-law, Johnny Prihoda and his wife, Tajuana; and sister-in-law, Missy Prihoda Hempsmyer. As well as many aunts, Uncles, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Christi was preceded in death by her father-In-Law, Albert Prihoda; paternal grandparents, Chris and Alice Christensen; and maternal grandparents, John and Christine Valka.
A Memorial Service for Christi Lynn Prihoda will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 Highway 36, Needville, Texas 77461. A private funeral, rosary, mass, and burial will be held at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Needville Education Foundation. Make checks payable to Needville Education Foundation. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 412, Attn: NEF, Needville, Texas, 77461 or can be dropped off at the Needville Administration Building located at 16319 Hwy 36, Needville, Texas 77461.
