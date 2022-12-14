Phyllis Jean Lewis Neill
January 31, 1935 –
December 10, 2022
Phyllis Jean Lewis Neill died on December 10, 2022. She was born to Sherman and Thelma Lewis at their home in Francis, Oklahoma , on January 31, 1935. She grew up in this small town and finished high school there. Two months after graduating, she married Tom C. Neill. They made their home at Surfside Beach, Freeport, Texas. They moved to town after their first child was born. They built their home near Angleton, in 1964. Phyllis lived in this home until her death. Tom and Phyllis’s marriage lasted more than 64 years until his death in 2016.
Phyllis was preceded in death by Tom ; their youngest son, Kenneth ; and their daughter, Pamela ; h er parents ; all three of her siblings ; and many beloved relatives and friends.
S urvivors are her s on, Thomas L. (Pete), his wife, Mirtha ; and grandchildren, Celeste Rozacky (Trent), Lauren Neill, Adam Neill (Sarah), Rebecca Reese (Kyle), Jessica Collins (Zach), and Gillian Neill; g reat-grandchildren, Colt, Violet, Benjamin, Payton, Jace, Gracie, Paislee, Barrett, and Judson. Also, many dear friends and relatives.
When Phyllis’s oldest son started to Brazosport college, Phyllis did also. She received her Associate Degree from that school. She was a substitute teacher in Angleton I.S.D. for several years. With Tom’s encouragement, she went to Stephen F. Austin University for two years and graduated Summa Cum Laude at age 47. She was a Special Ed teacher in Angleton I.S.D. for several years, then joined Tom in retirement. He had been retired for more than four years. She liked to say that he was having entirely too much fun and she had to quit work so she could give him some misery! LOL . They enjoyed traveling in the U.S. until traveling became too much work for them. They enjoyed working together around their home and spending time with their family and friends.
Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton. When she was younger, she worked as a teacher, President of the Women of the Church, an elder and trustee. She painted and decorated some of the rooms of the church. She was a member of the first auxiliary of the Angleton hospital. There she was Vice President in charge of fundraising and worked as a volunteer nurse’s aide. She enjoyed doing volunteer work at Country Village Care when her mother-in-law lived there. The people especially enjoyed sing-alongs as she played her guitar.
Phyllis enjoyed doing different types of craft work, sewing, playing her guitar and other stringed instruments, singing, working with her flowers, cooking and baking for her family and friends and whatever else caught her fancy. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and her babes.
At Phyllis’s request, there will be no funeral service. She has been returned to the elements and to the Creator, God, that granted us the gift of her life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
