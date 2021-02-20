Billye Dossett Richards
October 5, 1929 –
February 15, 2021
Billye Frances Dossett Richards, of Lake Jackson, passed peacefully from this world on February 15, 2021.
She is now joyously reunited with her husband, Bobby Dan Richards. Awaiting her, also are her beloved parents, Frank and Bessie Dossett, of Frankston, Texas. She is further welcomed by her sister, Rachel Beard; and brother-in-law, John Beard; her niece, Sylvia Sue Lipscomb; and her in-laws, J.D. and Jo Richards, Roland Johnson, Milton Robison, all originally from Frankston.
Mourning their loss are her daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Louis Spell, of Wharton, Texas and Annette and Wayne LeBoeuf, of New Braunfels, Texas; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Aaron Spell and Ellen Mulvaney and Owen, of Seattle, Washington, Dawn and Chuck Boyle and Lauren, of St. Augustine, Florida.
Billye will be missed by far too many friends and relatives to list but each was loved beyond measure and remain in her heart even now in her passing.
She would request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Society of St Stephens Chapelwood UMC in Lake Jackson.
As per her wishes, a private graveside service is pending.
