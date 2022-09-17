Edwin J. Zubicek

Edwin Jesse Zubicek was born on April 16, 1935, to Sam and Bertha Zubicek. A life-long resident of Cat Spring, Edwin was known and loved by many. On February 14, 1981, he married Sharon Gardner and lovingly became a father to Marcy and Brian Gardner.
Edwin proudly served two years of active duty in the United States Army. Once returning to Cat Spring, he was a founding member of the Cat Spring Volunteer Fire Department and served as the Chief from 1975-1987. He worked as a bus mechanic before retiring from Sealy Independent School District in 1997. Edwin loved his “rusty treasures” and working on tractors. You would often find him at a local auction on Saturday mornings, and if you asked him if he bought anything, he would smile big and say, “Just some rusty treasures!” Edwin participated in many tractor shows and parades showing off his restored Farmalls, winning numerous awards.
Edwin is survived by his daughter, Marcy Grimes and husband, Russell, of Cat Spring; son, Brian Gardner and wife, Keili, of Bellville; grandsons, Brandon Bergen and wife, Brooke, Brent Bergen and wife, Heather, all of Lake Jackson, Stetson Whitley and wife, Kayla, of Danbury, Jace Grimes, of College Station, Tyler Gardner and wife, Brooke, of Katy; granddaughters, Krystin Barnhill and husband, Clinton, of Angleton, Harley Gardner and fiancé, Tyler Schweigert, of Denton and Macie Gardner, of Bellville; great-grandchildren, Kale Gardner, Luke, Paicyn Barnhill, Logan, Lane, Vince, and Charlotte Bergen; niece and nephews, Kristin Haidusek and husband, Clayton, Vince Zubicek and wife, Alison and Eric Zubicek. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews; as well as dear friend, John Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Darlene Zubicek.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and brother, Robert Zubicek.
Pallbearers are Brandon Bergen, Brent Bergen, Tyler Gardner, Jace Grimes, John Schmidt and Destry Brobston. Honorary pallbearers are Stetson Whitley, Clinton Barnhill, and Raymond Tomlinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cat Spring Volunteer Fire Dept, PO Box 38, Cat Spring, Tx 78933, or to Allumine Hospice, 1144 Midtown Drive, College Station, Texas 77845.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knesek Family Funeral Chapels, Bellville, Texas.
