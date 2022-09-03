James “Bo” Blackstock, 54, of Brazoria, passed away peacefully in his home after a short but courageous battle with cancer on August 31, 2022, with his wife and brother at his side.
The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with Memorial Services scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at CT Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S Columbia Dr, West Columbia, TX 77486.
Bo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He had a prosperous career and retired from Dow Chemical after 17 years of service. Not being one to lay around, he did many odd and end jobs part time. He loved what he did but missed being around people so he went back to work full time again.
If you ever walked away from Bo still needing help with absolutely anything, it was only because you didn’t ask. Being able to help others was what he enjoyed the most. Bo was a member of the Masonic Grand Lodge and Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Knowing the value of hard work, Bo instilled this in the children he coached in baseball and basketball throughout the years. He had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Bo is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Blackstock.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Pauletta Blackstock; sons, Ty Blackstock and wife, Conneley, Travis Thomas, and Shawn Roberts; brother, Stuart Blackstock and wife, Stephanie; sisters, Anna Kircher and husband, Johnnie, and Ronda Blackstock; grandchildren, Alexis Thomas and Logan Immenhauser; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews that he loved dearly.
