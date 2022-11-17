Jeffery Dean Bruegel, Sr., 64, of Brazoria, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on September 4, 1958, to Larry and Nancy Bruegel.
He worked for many years as a Truck Driver for Oak Farms Dairy. He enjoyed mowing, fishing, being outdoors and muscle cars. He loved spending time with his family, friends and dogs.
His is survived by his wife, of 24 years, Melony Bruegel, Brazoria, Texas; son, Jeffery Bruegel, II (Brittani Murphy), Brazoria, Texas; daughters, Melissa Edwards (Jeremy), April Smith (Tony), Brittany Bruegel (Brandon Lamb), all of Brazoria, Texas; sister, Cathy Sisson (Harold), Brazoria, Texas; grandchildren, Beth Edwards, Ilah Edwards, Colby Perez, Ethan Bruegel, Caysen Bruegel, Cassidy, Phoenix, Torren and Brenton; greatgrandchildren, Brylee Buckbun and Braxton Phillips; Aunt, Lona Rozyecki; niece, Ashley Isaacs; nephews, Ray and Trevor Sisson; best friends, Raymond Booker and Frank Matusek and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria with Minister Frank Matusek officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
