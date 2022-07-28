Carl Ralph Williams
March 17, 1931 –
July 21, 2022
Carl Ralph Williams (Ralph) passed away peacefully at his home and went to be with Jesus on July 21, 2022. Ralph was born March 17, 1931, in Breckenridge, Texas to the late Anna Wondera Williams (Fulbright) and the late Samuel Williams.
Anna remarried James Claude Warren and in 1943 they settled in Freeport, Texas when James got a job with The Dow Chemical Company as a machinist. Ralph graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and entered Tarleton State University to study engineering. Ralph married his one and only love, Evelyn Ruth “Shug” Larson on Dec ember 15, 1951. Ralph had joined the Naval Reserves to help pay for college and was called into service after his sophomore year. Ralph served two years during the Korean war on the USS Tortuga. Upon leaving the Navy, Ralph went to Texas A&M University to study mechanical engineering. Lynn was born during his junior year of college. Ralph graduated from Texas A&M in May 1956 and Rickey Dale was born shortly after. Ralph went to work for Dow Chemical and settled in Lake Jackson. Their third child, Tanner Jay, was born two years after Rickey. Ralph and Shug had been married for 71 years and still reside in the same house that Ralph built in Lake Jackson.
Ralph has been a faithful and obedient Christ follower since giving his life to the Lord as a young teenager. His life was devoted to his family and to Christ. He was a faithful servant to the Lord in the Freeport, Lake Jackson, and Angleton communities in different Assembly of God churches and capacities including being a founding member of Shady Oaks Assembly of God in Lake Jackson. In 1972 Ralph’s passion to advance the kingdom become focused on reaching, teaching, and keeping boys for Christ in the Royal Ranger ministry of the Assemblies of God. Ralph’s passion led him to leadership positions, overseas missions, and personal interactions with hundreds of boys and young men. In 1984 Ralph retired early from Dow and went into the ministry full time. Ralph was active in the Royal Ranger ministry until this year, when his body just gave out on him. He served the Royal Ranger ministry faithfully for 50 years. He is now rejoicing with the Lord.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Warren (Williams); father, Samuel Williams; stepfather, James C. Warren; sister, Jan O’Hara; and beloved son, Tanner Jay Williams.
Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn “Shug” Williams; daughter, Lynn Gail Mandeville and her husband, Scott; and his son, Rickey Dale Williams and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Larson Giloth Mandeville and his wife, Emma, Nelson Ford Mandeville, Chase Ryan Williams and his wife,Ambia, Lauren Michelle Hinkle and her husband,Justin, Eric Raymond Dube and his wife, Kendra, Taryn Rae Gomez (Williams) and her husband, Felipe Javier “Philip”, Tanner Jay Williams Jr and his wife, Victoria, Jordan Ray Williams and his wife, Jaiy, and Shawn Berkley; great-grandchildren, Elimnia Rose Mandeville, Olivia Renae Hinkle, Madilyn Rae Gomez, Sebastian Manuel Gomez, Jasper Jay Williams, Jagger Ray Williams, Jaxon Patrick Williams, Rosalie Ann’Renay Williams, Tanner Jay Williams 3rd, and Brayden Harold Williams.
A memorial service to honor Ralph will be held at Central Assembly of God Church in Angleton Texas on Saturday Aug ust 6 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ralph Williams to South Texas Royal Rangers (STXRR) and mailed to STXRR, 12111 Moon Harvest Ln, Cypress, Texas 77433 or by visiting portal.stxroyalrangers.com/donations.
