Bobbie Gene Jasek, 92, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 30, 2022. Bobbie was born on July 20, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, to Sherman and Lillian Green. She married Leon Jasek on May 31, 1958, and they had three children.
Bobbie graduated from Brackenridge Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and worked at the Lake Jackson Children’s Clinic. Bobbie retired after 23 years as a Parish Secretary for St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed camping, dancing, quilting, traveling and playing video games.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Leon Jasek; her parents, her beloved daughter-in-law, Nelda Jasek and numerous family members.
Bobbie is survived by her three children, Mark Jasek, Lynn and Chris Armstrong, Trish and Brian Murphy; grandchildren, Andrea Jasek, Jon and Allison Jasek, Jessica Jasek (Jacob Kenner), Cody and Rachael Armstrong, Garrett Murphy, Mason Murphy (Karlie DeCola); great granddaughters, Kennedy James Armstrong and soon-to-be Nora Gray Jasek; brother, Wallis and Mary Ann Green, sister, Pam and Greg Reif; brother-in-law, Jim and Shelly Jasek, sister-in-law, Marlies Jasek and numerous nephews and nieces.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2364.
Please pray for the repose of Bobbie’s soul.
Visitation at Restwood Funeral Home, Lake Jackson is Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30pm.
Funeral services are Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Lake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society or a charity of your choice in memory of Bobbie.
The family would like to thank Oak Village Healthcare for their love and care of our mom.
