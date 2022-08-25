Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips
September 1, 1954 –
August 17, 2022
Homegoing Celebration of Life for Calvin Lee “Hucky Man” Phillips will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Life Foursquare Church, 501 Karankawa Street, Angleton, Texas 77515, where Cere Muscarella is Pastor and Officiator. Burial will follow at Paradise South Cemetery, 2237 Cullen Blvd., Pearland, Texas.
Visitation/Memorial Service will be on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. also at Life Foursquare Church in Angleton.
“Hucky Man” was born on September 1, 1954, in Wharton, Texas, to the parentage of Tommie Calvin Phillips and Alois Marie Burns Phillips and passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Pearland, surrounded by his loving family.
He was baptized and received the Lord in his life at Blue Run Baptist in West Columbia, and in later years he served and attended Life Foursquare Church in Angleton where he faithfully served as a Greeter.
His education consisted of attending Columbia High School, West Columbia, Texas, and graduating in the class of 1972. He also attended Eastern New Mexico University, Portales, New Mexico, BS Physical Education and Health Masters Degree- Secondary Education and U of H, Clear Lake 48 Graduate Hours Mid-Management.
Career: 42 years of Service: Grad Asst ENMU,Cleveland High School Junior Varsity Basketball Coach, Varsity Assistance. Columbia High School Assistant Principal, Head Basketball, Assistance Football. Wharton High School, Head Basketball Coach, Assistant Football, West Columbia Jr High School Assistant Principal. Stafford High School, Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Brazoswood High School, Varsity Football and Soph, Angleton High School Head Basketball Coach, Dickinson High School Head Basketball, Brazosport High School, Attendance Officer, Assistant Varsity Coach Livingston High School, Head Basketball Coach
Recognition/Achievements: Brazoswood 2006-2007 Bi-Dist Champ Football, 2007-2008 BI-Dist Champ Football. 2010-2011 Angleton HS.District Runner-Up 23-4A. 2015-2016 Brazosport HS, Bi-District Champs Basketball. 2016-2017 State Runner Ups Basketball Ball. 2017-2018 Area Champs Basketball Ball. 2021-2022 Livingston High School Top four first Round Playoff.
Preceded in death are parents; and sister, Freda Phillips
Precious memories are shared by his devoted wife, Brenda Phillips; sons, Rodney Terry and Johnny Olquin; daughter, Alexis Terry; grandson, Azari Woods; sister, Shirley Jeffery and Alfred, of Brenham, Texas; two brothers, Larry Phillips and Connie, of Houston, Texas, and Gary G Phillips and Marie, Iowa Colony, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and life-long friends. =
Final arrangements entrusted to E Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Online condolences and signing of the guest registry have been made available by visiting our website at www.violafh.com.
