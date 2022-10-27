Louise Smith
August 31, 1937 –
October 21, 2022
Sara Louise Gober Smith was born August 31, 1937, near Greenwood, to Katie Frances Howard and Harry Duncan Gober.
She grew up on a little cotton farm in the Mississippi Delta, and by the age of 12, she was driving a tractor to help her daddy in the fields. In her teens, the family moved to Gulfport, where she graduated from Gulfport High School, attended Gulf Park Community College in Long Beach, and then went to work at the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce.
The day a young Coast Guardsman from Buffalo docked nearby was the day her 60 year love story began.
Ken and Louise moved to Hattisburg, where Ken attended college, Louise worked, and they both had their hands full raising their two young children, Becky and Dennis.
In 1968, they moved to Lake Jackson, where two years later Louise gave birth to Amy, and their family established its deep roots in the community.
Louise’s kingdom work on earth touched countless lives. She was a dedicated Bible Study Fellowship discussion leader for many seasons.
Louise led Thursday morning Women’s Bible studies, too many to count. She was a Sunday school teacher, she served as a deacon, and an elder on the Session for many years, and she organized the church’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, a huge undertaking. She was on the Building Committee, and tirelessly served others through her work on Member Care. Along with her friend Joyce, she was the church’s unofficial interior decorator. She served honorably and humbly, never seeking credit for her work.
Louise’s volunteerism includes Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and she was President of Junior Service League.
On October 21, 2022, Jesus peacefully escorted her home, where she is residing in glory.
Louise was a gracious hostess and loved entertaining friends in their home. She was an avid bridge player, an excellent seamstress, and she never met a board game she couldn’t conquer. She and Ken were passionate about dancing. They were quite the square dancing couple, did some ballroom dancing, and loved country and western. Louise treasured holidays with her family and she put her whole heart into making them special for everyone. A talented and generous hard worker, she never missed a chance to help her adult kids make their own homes a better place.
Louise is remembered by her four sisters as the glue that held them together. She led their Girl Scout troops, drove them wherever they needed to go, oftentimes just to cheer them up, and even sewed their wedding dresses. Louise loved their annual sister reunion, a joyful, memory-filled getaway.
She had many dear and lifelong friends who counted on her to be their social leader for celebrations and gatherings. She was the organizer of the group and made sure everyone had a part to play.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Smith; her sisters, Frances, Linda, Charlotte and Doris; and her children, Becky Jones, Dennis Smith and Amy Pulliam. Louise was adored by her eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, Texas,.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, or to Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church at cepclj.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.