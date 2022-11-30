Wayne Charles Morris
April 29, 1940 –
November 28, 2022
Wayne Charles Morris of Sweeny, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022, at the age of 82. He entered the world on April 29, 1940, in El Campo, Texas, to Clell and Beulah Morris. Ironically, Wayne and his only brother, Carrol, were both born on April 29, thirteen years apart. Wayne attended Brazosport High School. After high school, Wayne served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. He proudly served in the Navy from April 1959 to April 1964. Later, he served in the Army National Guard of Texas; he was promoted to sergeant in 1977.
Wayne was employed by Dow as a welder and boilermaker for 31 years; he retired in 1995. However, he had many interests during his lifetime. Wayne was passionate about martial arts. He taught students at his own Martial Arts school in Freeport, Texas. He earned his 4th degree black belt and competed in various tournaments across Texas. He watched many movies and read many books related to martial arts. He also loved sharing his knowledge with his family and friends. Wayne also loved sailing his sailboat and playing cards, games, and dominoes with his family. Additionally, Wayne studied and earned a certificate as a massage therapist. Wayne conducted most of the work on their family home by doing the wiring, air conditioning, and interior details. His family and home were his pride and joy.
Wayne enjoyed living in Sweeny, because community members and friends greeted him at all the local businesses. Wayne loved going where people knew his name because it made him feel special, welcomed, and loved. He also enjoyed exercising at the Wellness Center and Flash Fitness where he made many meaningful friendships.
Most of all, Wayne was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, great-grandpa, and friend.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clell and Beulah Morris; wife, of 52 years, Jaymie Morris (Carpenter); brother, Carroll Morris; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Wayne was survived by his three proud sons, Terry (Lindy) Morris of Sweeny, Texas, Scott (Ginger) Morris of Bastrop, Texas, and Kelly (Nikie) Morris of Lake Jackson, Texas. He loved spending time with his nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Meghan, Cameron, Kendra, Cody, Hogan, Jaylie, Kate, and Grayson. Also, Papa was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ryland.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, with Pastor John Price officiating. Graveside services and interment will take place at New Hope Cemetery on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.