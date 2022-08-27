William Pinkney Cooner passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. William was born on February 17, 1936, in College Station, Texas, to Irvin and Martha Cooner. After graduating from A&M Consolidated High School, he married Anna Beaty in 1955. When he graduated from Texas A&M University, the two of them moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, where they raised two daughters. William was a teacher and coach for over 30 years before retiring and moving to Huntsville, Texas, in 1992. William enjoyed traveling in his camper, fishing, and being outside on his property in Huntsville. He always started his day by studying the Bible and had a special gift for loving animals and children. He will be missed for his kindness, humor, thoughtfulness, and care for all of those around him.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Anna.
William is survived by his current wife, Joan Cooner, of Huntsville, Texas; daughter, Marty (Woody) Speer, of Houston, Texas, and Donna (John) Gines, of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Will (Anna) Speer and Amy (Blake) Gipson; and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Molly Gipson and Cameron Speer. He is also survived by Joan’s children who lovingly accepted him into their family, Randy (Ann) Shelly, Melvin (Deana) Shelly and Lee Ann (Bobby) Victery.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of William’s Life at Cook Springs Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m.
The ceremony will be followed by burial at Farris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of William can be made to Cook Springs Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.