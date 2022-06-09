David Eugene Hudgins was born on June 21, 1951, at the Freeport Hospital to Garnett William Hudgins Sr. and Jessie Marguerite Wasserman. He passed away at his home in Lake Jackson on February 28, 2022 , surrounded by his loved ones.
Known as “Gene” by his family, he was born and raised in Brazoria County and had a love for the community and its history. He was a 1969 graduate of Brazosport High School and then graduated from Wharton Junior College with a degree in Automotive Technology. While a student at WJC, David drove a school bus picking up rural students for the college to earn extra money, often bringing the bus home with him over the weekend. He had a passion for cars, genealogy, guns, history, music, trains, anything John Wayne and loved to collect stamps and currency. He was known for tinkering on things in the garage, his infectious laugh and the love he had for his family.
After working at Dow Chemical for almost 30 years, he began a new career doing emissions testing for Environmental Analytical Inc. and Teams until he developed issues with his health.
David is survived by his wife Brenda Billings Hudgins, daughter Heather Frost of Sparks, NV, step-son Brad White (Kristen) of New Braunfels. His grandchildren that were his pride and joy Ashley Frost, Jayden Frost, Atom White and Kora White. He is also survived by his brother Garnett W. “Bill” Hudgins Jr. (Lynda) , of Oyster Creek and his sister Laura Armstrong (Gerry) of Lawton, OK along with many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his grandson Travis White.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at On The River Restaurant in Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 www.diabetes.org 1-800-DIABETES [342-2383], the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org, or to the charity of your choice.
