Michael Louis Fuchs, Sr.
September 15, 1956 –
June 13, 2022
Michael Louis Fuchs, Sr., 65, of Angleton , went to his Heavenly Father in Paradise on June 13, 2022. Michael was born on September 15, 1956 , in Angleton , to parents John Edmond and Peggy (Christie) Fuchs.
Michael attended Saint Edward’s University as well as the University of Texas at Austin and earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology while serving as the president of the Kappa Psi Fraternity. After graduation, Michael was blessed to join his father as a Pharmacist at City Drug Store.
Michael met the love of his life, Gwen Marie Blaha, at a Saint Basil’s Bazaar dance. They married on February 20, 1982, and together they opened Fuchs Pharmacy where they continued to serve the community.
Michael was an avid reader and enjoyed a wide variety of movies and music. He could appreciate anything from The Pirates of Penzance to The Three Stooges, and his taste in music was equally diversified. He also spent time fencing, dove hunting, fishing, traveling, golfing, and visiting with friends and family.
Michael had a true servant’s heart. He spent countless hours with customers in the pharmacy not only filling prescriptions, but making true human connections. He had a gift for establishing genuine relationships, and left an imprint on the hearts of so many who crossed his path.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John and Peggy Fuchs and Ruby Fuchs.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Gwen Fuchs ; and four children , daughter, Amber Stowers and husband, Bubba; son, Michael Fuchs Jr.; daughter, Christen Kersh and husband, Kendall; and son, Matthew Fuchs and wife, Kacie. He is also survived by his brother, Jake Fuchs and wife, Mary; brother, John Jr. Fuchs and wife, Susan; sister, Mary Jo Bates and husband, Bruce; brother, Patrick Fuchs and wife, Jamie; Jim Clem and wife, Marilyn; and Claudia Mullin and husband, Ken; along with many deeply loved members of the extended Fuchs and Blaha families. Michael had seven grandchildren, Hunter, Harlee, Gracie, Brylie, Stratton, Whitley, and Westynn.
Pallbearers will be Michael Fuchs Jr., Matthew Fuchs, Jace Miller, Ronnie Cook, Kendall Kersh, and Bubba Stowers.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of Michael’s brother’s-in-law.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the praying of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 , at Palms Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cypress Woods Care Center, Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
