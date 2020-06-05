Amada Rivera Cosme
April 5, 1930 –
June 2, 2020
Amada Rivera Cosme, age 90, of Angleton, Texas, passed on from this earth and entered eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 2, 2020.
From her birth in San Juan, Texas, on April 5, 1930 to her death on Tuesday, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and a servants’ heart.
Amada was born to Eliseo and Matilde Rivera and was the oldest of their family’s children. She was married in 1954 to her husband, Jesus G. Cosme, who preceded her in death in 2010. They both raised their family and resided permanently in Brazoria County.
Amada’s treasure was her family whom she dearly loved unconditionally. She was a special woman who had a golden heart, love of life, fun-filled, yet was a strong, spiritual warrior who loved the Lord and spoke often of His goodness to whomever she encountered. Gifted with a servant’s heart, she always served her family and friends as well as new acquaintances she made throughout her life.
During her young life, she was a true helpmate to her husband while he pastored a Spanish Baptist church. She always blessed those who visited her by conveying kind, caring words before they departed. Memories of Amada will always be cherished by those who knew her, and she will be missed by so many here. She is now rejoicing in heaven with no more crying, sorrow, or pain!
Amada is survived by her six children, Larry Cosme, Miguel Cosme, Janie Langford (Lloyd), James Cosme (Mary), Angela Endersbee (Mike), and Julia Villarreal (Anthony). One other child, Jesse Cosme, preceded her in death in 2016. Also surviving are 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; five step great-grandchildren; and seven siblings.
The viewings and funeral service will be held Saturday, June 6th, 2020, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations the amount of attendees is limited. Please contact the family for times and information.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Cosme, Jerry Cosme, Lloyd Ray Langford, Michael Jay Langford, Freddy Santos, and Larry Cosme, Jr. Ushers will be Jesse Jermaine Cosme, Jacob Cosme, and Robert Jesse Cosme.
A reception will be held after the burial for the immediate family at Janie Langford’s home. Online Condolences may be sent to the Cosme family at www.palmsfuneralhome. com.
