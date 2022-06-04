Patsy-Lawson

Redeeming Love has been my theme and shall be till I die!
Patsy was born to James and Bethe Baker on January 18, 1935. She spent her school years in Angleton, with her Dirty Dozen friends and loving family. Patsy met David Lawson when he came to Angleton , from Texas A&M to work for TXDoT and her father. After graduating from Baylor University in 1955, they married and built a family with Kent and Susan, returning to Angleton, in 1967. The family rejoined First Baptist Church, where she had grown up, and it became the center of their lives. She led in GA’s, WMU and influenced countless members of the Young Couples Class.
Patsy was a woman of prayer and a student of the Bible. In the 80’s Patsy became involved in Bible Study Fellowship, embracing it so much that she helped begin a class in Lake Jackson, creating dear friends throughout the area as they studied God’s word.
When the new Angleton Danbury General Hospital was built, Patsy quickly became part of the Auxiliary, serving for many years as a volunteer and Scholarship Committee Chair.
David and Patsy had many adventures exploring the world on cruises until Patsy’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They loved history and different cultures.
For the past few years, Patsy has lived at Jackson Place in Dallas. The staff have become dear members of our family and have blessed Patsy with extraordinary care.
Patsy is survived by her sister, Judi Stradinger; children, Kent and Mina Lawson, Susan and David Smith; grandchildren, Kevin (Alissa), Kirby(Carie), Kurt (Ginger), Katie(John), Luke(Sarah); and great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Haylee, Sophie, Nolan, Jack, Nevaeh, Kaci, Carter, Janae and Maxwell.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Friday, June 10:00 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Angleton with Kurt Lawson officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.