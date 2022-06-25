Jewel (Judi) Grace Neal VanNewhouse

The youngest of four daughters, Judi was born in Canton, North Carolina to Blanche and Walter Neal. April 23, 2022 marked the 62nd year she was married to her husband Rick and during that time they had three children. Judi was a homemaker except for a few years when she worked as a youth counselor for Brazoria County. She loved helping people and would often take care of terminally ill family members or friends. She liked volunteering at her children’s schools along with scouts. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes for her daughter and quilting blankets for her grandchildren. She enjoyed tending to her flowers in the yard she so loved, along with gardening. She loved to shop for toys for her grandchildren and attended all of their activities. She was a loving grandmother to them and her great grandchildren. She was an avid reader and an awesome cook.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Helen Freeman and Joanna Penland, mother-in-law, Olga Reid, sister-in-law, Johanna Greene, and brother-in-law, John W. Ray.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Carl VanNewhouse of Lake Jackson and their three children, Melisa VanNewhouse Hammonds and husband Mark of Lake Jackson, Kirk VanNewhouse (Vanessa) of Savannah, Georgia, and Alex VanNewhouse and wife Patricia, of Lake Jackson.
She is survived by her eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; Brianna Dingee, husband Kyle, and their boys, Cress, Tate, and Linc of Richwood, Stevani Crowley, husband Josh, and their daughters, Liza and Audri of Lake Jackson, Tyler VanNewhouse of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Lauren-Ashley VanNewhouse Barnes and husband Austin of Seattle, Washington, AJ VanNewhouse of Lake Jackson, Ally VanNewhouse, of Houston, Abby VanNewhouse of Lake Jackson and Maxwell VanNewhouse of Lake Jackson.
She is survived by her sister, Edith Ray, of Brazoria and her cousin Eldon Hall of Pell City, Alabama; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
At Judi’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family will spread her ashes in the mountains of North Carolina, which she loved and missed dearly.
