Thomas Keith Richards
September 11, 1965 –
May 22, 2020
Thomas Keith Richards Sr. passed away at age 54 in Tucson Arizona on May 22, 2020. Tom was born September 11, 1965.
Tom was raised in Sweeny Texas. He was the son of Charles and Glinda Richards of Sweeny.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sister, Renee’ and her husband, Ray Pierce, of West Columbia; nephew, Greg Pierce , of Sweeny; nephew, Cory Pierce and his family, Jessalyn, Paisley and Peyton, of Sugar Valley. Also survived by the mother of his three children, Melissa Deogracias, of Angleton; children, Thomas Richards Jr., of Angleton, Ashley Richards, of Brazoria and Heather Richards, of Angleton; three grandchildren, Jolee Atkinson, Daniel Atkinson, and, Samuel Billiot.
Tom will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts
