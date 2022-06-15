In Loving Memory of Barbara Anne Martin, 87, of Brazoria, Texas , passed away on June 12, 2022 , in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born on February 14, 1935 , in Beaumont, Texas , to her parents , Fred Bailey and Bessie (McCormick) White.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an accomplished artist, who enjoyed painting, reading, and playing bingo. Barbara loved her family with all her heart, she was a homemaker and a great cook. She grew up in Angleton , and graduated from the Angleton High School class of 1953.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 , under the Pavilion at Angleton Cemetery, located at 328 Cemetery Road Angleton, Texas 77515.
The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Friday, June 17, 2022 , from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel.
Left to cherish Barbara’s memory is her son,Robert Neil Martin, Jr. and wife,Monica, her grandchildren,Michelle Renee Martin and Heather Nicole Martin McDougal;and her great grandchildren,Eden, Abel, Jonathon, and Keegan.
Preceding Barbara in death is her loving husband, Robert Neil Martin, Sr.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Barbara Anne Martin.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.