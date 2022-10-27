John Ross Laughlin was born on December 16, 1957, to Neil and Margaret Laughlin in Waco, Texas. John went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 64.
He is survived by his adoring fiancée, Norma Douget; daughters, Taylar, Taryn and Brandy; sisters, Donna and Jan (Bill); several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Margaret Laughlin; stepmom, Hazel; daughters, Tiffany and Stephanie; sister, Connie; brother-in-law, John David; and niece, Rebecca Ann.
John was employed as a machinist at Dow Chemical for 43 years where he recently retired and had just started to enjoy his life as a retiree.
John was a quiet soul but quick-witted and always had jokes. Even when no one else thought his jokes were funny…John did! He loved spending time with his family and friends. His hobbies were hunting, working out, camping, spending time at the lake and jet skiing. John had a very special place in his heart for his faith. The Lord was most definitely a central focus of John’s life. He enjoyed his Sunday School class, men’s ministry and the DivorceCare class he taught for many years. John was a great cook on the pit, especially wild game he had hunted himself.
John was the Dad of 5 (five!) girls so he spent the majority of his “Dad time” coaching softball, going to dance recitals, band concerts, parades, cheer competitions and football halftime shows. Never once did he complain or say, “oh not another one”! He was the #1 supporter of his girls and their activities.
Services, officiated by Pastor Lane Pardue, will be held at First Baptist Church of Brazoria, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with Visitation at 9:00 a.m., Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. and graveside at Roselawn Cemetery in Van Vleck immediately following.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Newsome, Tony Wells, Bill Grantz, Bubba Cook, Ben Schubert and Marshall Van Dyke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Cedar Lane Baptist Church Building Fund.
