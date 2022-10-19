Darlene J Allman

Today we gather to celebrate the life of Darlene Joy Allman. She was 85 years old.
Joy was born November 2, 1936, to Dorothy and Fennimore Breese in San Antonio, Texas. Joy like to tell the story that, per hospital tradition, the doctor lifted her up to see the Alamo right after she was born.
She grew up in Wimberley, San Marcos and Brownsville, Texas with her mother and her stepfather, Travis Lange. After graduating from high school in Brownsville, she attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas where she graduated with a major in history and a minor in biology. She was one of a handful of women who was accepted into the University of Texas Law school, however could not attend due to finances. She was a member of the University of Texas Spelunkers Club.
Joy married Edgar Lynn Allman in 1960. She and Lynn were married 62 years. Together Joy and Lynn lived in Austin, Texas; Seattle, Washington; Covington, Louisiana; League City, Texas and Brazoria, Texas. They lived in Brazoria for 44 years. In Brazoria, Joy was very active in the First United Methodist Church and the Brazoria Women’s Study Club. She was head librarian of the Brazoria Community Library. Joy worked in real estate sales and then as a real estate appraiser. Joy served as secretary and treasurer of the Texas Reining Horse Association for many years.
Joy was an avid reader. She liked to tell stories, and was very interested in religion, and in politics, and in the world. She was a great cook and cooked everything from scratch. She encouraged her children and her grandchildren that they could do, and accomplish, anything they set their minds to.
Joy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lynn Allman; three children, Bernie (Lee Ann), Suzanne (Phil) and Pete (Terri); six grandchildren, Victoria, Nathan, Hannah, Adam, Kate and David; two brothers, John Breese (Betty) and Dayne Lange (Lynne); and all of their spouses and extended family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Brazoria, 409 Lazy Lane, Brazoria, Texas, 77422, with Rev. Don Brown and Rev. Oscar Mathura officiating. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Brazoria, Texas, 77422.
