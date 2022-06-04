Justin-L-Taylor

Justin Lee Taylor

January 27, 1980 –

May 15, 2022

Justin was born January 27, 1980 , and went to the Lord May 15, 2022 , from health complications.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Taylor, of Brazoria; parents, Johnnie and Mary Kay Taylor, of Alvin, Texas, aunts, Tracy and Stacey; and numerous loved ones.

No service is being held but a celebration of life is being scheduled.

