Duane Roland Roberts
September 25, 1945 –
July 23, 2022
Duane Roland Roberts took his last breath on Earth and entered into God’s Kingdom, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Freeport, Texas , on September 25, 1945 , to the late Jack and Lorraine Roberts, Duane was the youngest of three children. 2 Timothy 4:7-8, Duane is renewed again.
Duane was raised in Angleton, Texas, and graduated with honors from Angleton High School in 1964. While in school he lettered in baseball and football. He attended Baylor University for his freshman year to play football. His second year he transferred to Texas A&M University, and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Plant and Soil Science. The Aggie traditions and his love for Aggie football and baseball filled his days “maroon” until the end.
Shortly after graduation from TAMU, he received Uncle Sam’s “invitation” to fight communism in Vietnam. His lucky draw was US Army. Go Army!
After basic duty, he married Sandra Journeay Roberts in May, 1969 and to this union his three children were born. He was accepted into the Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Upon graduation from OCS, he was issued his commission as a 2nd Lt (Artillery) and “shipped out” to Vietnam when his first child was eight months old. During Vietnam he was awarded two Bronze Stars (Forward Observer for heroism in battle). He was promoted to 1st Lt during his time in country. He was honorably discharged in 1970. His stories of Vietnam were filled with his personal “eye “experience.
From his days as a kid to his last Earthly days, Duane continued to be an avid deer hunter and fisherman as it brought him the inner peace of beauty that God provides.
After military service, he lived his dreams farming rice and soybeans until 1986 when he started employment with Dow Chemical USA-Freeport Division in the R&D Department. He retired in 2006 and lived his golden years fishing Matagorda Bay every chance he could.
In 1994, Duane married his second wife, Beverly Jamison Roberts, and they lived their retirement years in the home they renovated together in Bay City. Beverly set the highest loving standards holding true to their covenant “thru sickness and health” and was his sole caretaker during his decline with dementia and short stay in hospice.
Duane is survived by his wife, Beverly; his three children, Shawn Roland Roberts, Shay Allison Roberts Olinger and William Charles Maxwell Roberts; and his stepdaughter, Jennifer (Chad) Gogan. His brightest most cherished stars are his grandchildren, Anna and Laura Olinger, Riley Roberts Briggs and Alec Michael and Shepard Roberts Gogan. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Lynn Roberts Dumesnil and Diane Roberts; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his two sons, Shawn and Will, Chad Gogan, Russell Foreman, Joe Ragland, III, Bruce Smith and Col Steven G. Ruth, United States Army.
Duane’s services will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas on Sunday, July 31, 2022 , with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Funeral at 2:00 p.m. His graveside services will be held Monday at 1:15 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.