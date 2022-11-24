Natalia Sue Neal, 96, of Clute, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Sue was born June 20, 1926, in East Prairie, Missouri, the oldest of nine kids to Robert and Lottie (Lewis) Humphreys.
She was a Receiving Clerk at Howard’s Discount Center until she retired in 1985. She was also a member of Temple Baptist Church in Clute, Texas.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Neal, of Oyster Creek, Texas; son-in-law, DeWayne Singletary, of Oyster Creek, Texas; parents, Robert and Lottie Humphreys, of Missouri; brother, Ira “Buddy” Humphreys, of Missouri, Donald Humphreys, of Missouri, Clarence Humphreys, of Missouri, Gloria “Dink” Lehmen, of Missouri; brother, Floyd Humphreys, of Missouri.
She is survived by daughter, Susan Neal Singletary of Clute, Texas; daughter, Connie Neal Browning and husband, Chris, of Clute, Texas; grandson, Robert Singletary and wife, Heather, of Lake Jackson, Texas; granddaughter, Courtney Singletary Knox and husband, LD, of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandson, Chase Browning and partner, Jax Medford, of Austin, Texas; grandson, Cole Browning and fiancé, Ashlyn White, of Richwood, Texas; grandson, Cade Browning, of Clute, Texas; great-grandson, Aus Schreiner, of Massachusetts; great-granddaughter, Amberly Schreiner Galvan and husband, Leighton, of Oklahoma; great-great grandson, Ryan Knox; great-great-grandson, Gauge Knox; great-great grandson, Walker Knox; great-great-grandson, Jace Galvan; great-great granddaughter, Raven Galvan; and great-great grandson, Caison Browning; sister, Katherine “Katie” Humphreys Beeson, of Texas; Amy Humphreys McMackin, of Missouri; brother, Bill Humphreys and wife, Clara, of Missouri; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Stroud Funeral Home 538 Brazosport Blvd North, Clute, Texas, with burial afterwards at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery 1020 Sinclair Street, West Columbia, Texas.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and aids at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson, Texas, and Choice Hospice in Texas City, Texas, for the love, care, and support they gave Sue from 2017, until she passed.
