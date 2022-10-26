Kurt Giesecke Oct 26, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kurt GieseckeJune 11, 1955 –October 23, 2022Kurt Luft Giesecke, 67, of Angleton, Texas , passed away on October 23, 2022. He was born June 11, 1955 , in Mobile, Alabama , to Bruce and Charlotte Giesecke.Kurt was a 1974 graduate , of Angleton High School. He loved fishing, sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys’ fan.He was a technician at Benchmark Electronics.Kurt leaves cherished memories with his wife, Deborah Giesecke; son, Hank Giesecke (Hannah); grandchildren, Blake, Greyson and Cohen; and a host of other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at El Patio in Angleton , on Thursday, October 27, 2022 , from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.comFinal arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800. 