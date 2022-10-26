Kurt Giesecke

June 11, 1955 –

October 23, 2022

Kurt Luft Giesecke, 67, of Angleton, Texas , passed away on October 23, 2022. He was born June 11, 1955 , in Mobile, Alabama , to Bruce and Charlotte Giesecke.

Kurt was a 1974 graduate , of Angleton High School. He loved fishing, sports, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys’ fan.

He was a technician at Benchmark Electronics.

Kurt leaves cherished memories with his wife, Deborah Giesecke; son, Hank Giesecke (Hannah); grandchildren, Blake, Greyson and Cohen; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at El Patio in Angleton , on Thursday, October 27, 2022 , from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.