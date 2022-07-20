Gerald-McEntire

Gerald “Mac” DeWayne McEntire

December 30, 1959 –

June 19, 2022

Mr. Gerald DeWayne “Mac” McEntire, of Kansas, Oklahoma, departed this life on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Bakersfield, California, at the age of 62 years.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Home Chapel of Ringling. Interment will follow in the Ringling Memorial Cemetery in Ringling, Oklahoma.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.