Geneva “Tiny” Lea Rice, long time resident of Angleton, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born April 19, 1926 , in Centerville, Texas, to Artie Louise Burns and Charles Richard McCartney.
Among the many things she loved, first was the Lord, second was her family, and the third was the church and friends. She loved cooking, helping people, playing cards and dominoes. Tiny had a heart of a servant and strength of a soldier and showed it in many ways. She was involved in prison ministry, teaching Sunday school, and cooking on Wednesday nights for the church for many years. She spent hours volunteering at the hospital and nursing home, gardening, whether it be flowers or vegetables, and her family had the pleasure of reaping the benefits of homemade dill pickles and her delicious soup starter. Tiny also enjoyed hosting cooking classes in her kitchen to teach her friends how to make her famous chicken and dumplings. She made each of her children and grandchildren a quilt sown by her hands that they all cherish!
She had an immense love for her country and seeing the American flag flying always excited her. In her younger days she was an avid volleyball player, baseball mom, and Brownie Scout leader. For the last years of her beloved husband, Buster’s, life, Tiny selflessly cared for him full time. She loved the Astros and Rockets cheered them on all hours of the night.
Tiny is survived by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Venhaus and husband, Leonard “Doc” Venhaus; son, Dennis Rice; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grand-children;and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Robert “Buster” Rice; son, Donnie Rice; and her eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with funeral services at Northway Baptist Church on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2:00 p . m.
Pallbearers in are Seth Rice, Nick Rice, Keith Rice, Alan Reuber, Marc Salinas, and Taylor Cavanah.
Honorary pallbearers are Doc Venhaus, Steve McCartney, Larry King, Tim Christ, Tim Drury, and Charlie Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone would rather, please donate to Northway Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1421 Buchta Road, Angleton, Texas 77515.
