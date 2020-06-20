Marion Juanita Barton Weatherly
August 26, 1928 –
June 17, 2020
Marion Juanita Barton Weatherly, 91, of Jones Creek, Texas ran into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born August 26th, 1928 in Garrison, Texas, in Rusk County to Ezra Ester Barton and Minnie Odie Minter Barton.
She married the love of her life, Reggie Ray Weatherly on July 20th, 1945. They moved to Freeport, Texas, where Reggie had a job at Dow Chemical. Their family started expanding fast. They had six girls and one boy. They both loved gardening. Reggie raised a garden and they fed their family out of and she raised gorgeous flowers that were admired.
Juanita was a huge Astros fan and when the game was on, she would tune it in and tune you out. Several times for different occasions, family members would take her to the games. She was there to see the Astrodome for its opening. Seeing the excitement in her face was awesome.
She was very witty and sharp up until the end. Watch out heaven, here she comes! She loved the Lord and loved to praise Him.
She is preceded in death by husband, Reggie Ray Weatherly; children, Patsy Rae Nugent, Barbara Sue Smith, and James David Weatherly; grandson, Steven Ray Weatherly; granddaughter, Carol Denise Ellingson; and great-grandson, Skylar Ray Ellingson; brothers, John Louis Barton, James Willis Barton, Willis Henry Barton; and sister, Francis Alan Barr.
She is survived by her four daughters, Sandra K. Watson (K.M.), of Jones Creek, Kathy Jean Pelham (Jerry), of Jones Creek, Janet Harrison (Paul), of Wild Peach and Lanita Polk (Lucky), of Lake Jackson; her son-in-law, Curtis Smith, of Wild Peach; sister, Katie Elizabeth Espinoza (Ernest), of Carthage, Texas; her grandchildren, Roger Ray Ellingson (Ann), Robert Nugent (Melissa), Dennis Ray Nugent (Karla), Darve Smith (Gena), Shawn Smith (Kelly), Trask Smith (Kimberly), Juanita Ann Weatherly, John Weatherly, Michael Weatherly, Justin Wright (Amber), Kelli Nelson (Matt), Jody Pelham (Diana), Stacy Hurst (Barry), Jason Pelham, Lonnie Bradley (Tammy), Michele Bradley, Coby Bradley (Lorena), Tosha Hatfield (Ron), and Dennis Polk (Jasmine); and many great-grandchildren; great- great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers are, Roger Ellingson, Robert Nugent, Dennis Ray Nugent, Darve Smith, Shawn Smith, Trask Smith, John Weatherly, Michael Weatherly, Justin Wright, Jody Pelham, Jason Pelham, Lonnie Bradley, Colby Bradley, and Dennis Polk.
A Gathering to Share Memories will be held at Restwood Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.
A Celebration of Marion’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home starting at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, followed by a graveside service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.