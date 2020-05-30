Reba Dee Bulin Holder
J uly 29, 1931 –
May 23, 2020
Our beautiful Mother, Reba Dee Bulin Holder passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 23, 2020.
Reba was born July 29, 1931 in Freestone, Texas to Emily and Andy Bulin. In 1942 Andy moved his family to Freeport, Texas to pursue work at Dow Chemical. Reba continued to live in the area until her passing, with many of her years spent living and enjoying life on the bayou. Her greatest joy in her later years was visiting with her grandchildren and watching her great grandchildren play.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emily and Andy Bulin; sisters, Maurice Bulin, Doreen Bulin Barger, Martha Bulin Denney; and her brother, Tracy Bulin. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Glenn Thomason, whom she was married to for many years; and their son, Craig Thomason. In 1998, while attending her high school reunion (class of 1948) she was reunited with a classmate, Fred Holder and they were eventually married until his passing in 2017.
Reba is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Harris Deriso (Charles), Rhonda Harris Fojtik, Glenna Thomason Makovy (Roger); and son, Gene Thomason (Cindy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leah and Travis Fojtik (Amanda); and their father, Bill Fojtik, Karly and Kyle Makovy, Christy Barnes, Brandon and Dyllyn Parker; and her three great-grandsons, Tre Barnes, Lane Fojtik and Maddox Molina.
Pallbears will be Roger Makovy, Bill Fojtik, Charles Deriso, Travis Fojtik, Kyle Makovy and Dyllyn Parker.
A life celebration will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home, Saturday May 30, 2020. Unfortunately, due to Covid 19, only family members will be able to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.