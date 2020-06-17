Jimmie Douglas (Doug) Lanier
November 9, 1941 –
June 16, 2020
Jimmie Douglas (Doug) Lanier passed away at 78 years old. He left his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior on June 16, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1941 in Alief, Texas to Richard Anthony and Roxie Follis Lanier. He always said he was the seventh son from a family of ten.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle Rentrop Lanier, whom he married on September 24, 1960. They had three wonderful sons Kevin Lanier (Jacqueline), David Lanier (Cindy), Steven Lanier (Lisa); and grandchildren, Kelby Lanier Martinez (Andre), Baylee Lanier, Katherine Lanier, Ryan Lanier, and Alex Lanier. He is survived by his sister, JoAnn Wright (Harvey); sisters-in-law, Shirley Rentrop, Edna Jo Lanier; and brother-in-law, Larry Mayer; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings R.A Lanier Jr., T.J. Lanier, Floyd B. Lanier, Jodia (Jody) R. Lanier, Bob Glen Lanier, Freddie Jack Lanier, Baby Roy Lanier, Pauline Lanier Martin, Wanda Lanier Awalt; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Rentrop.
Doug was a pipefitter by trade and a local member of 211. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 states in their RV taking in all of God’s creations. He also loved fishing and working with his hands. He coached little league for nine years and cheered all three boys in football. He never missed attending and supporting his grandchildren’s activities (softball, cheer, theatre, water polo and baseball). Doug was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church of Lake Jackson and the Knights of Columbus Council 6812.
A visitation will be at noon on June 18, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Following the visitation, a celebration of life is scheduled with Reverend Dwight Canizares at St. Michaels Catholic Church.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry or St. Michaels Catholic Church.
