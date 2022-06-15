On May 15, 2022, Justin Lee Taylor went to heaven to be with God. It is very difficult for us to think about a life without him. He was a wonderful, giving and loving husband, son, brother, grandchild, nephew and uncle and friend. Family and friends have not truly come to the full realization that he’s gone. God, please give us the strength to get through this with grace.
He was born in Bay City, Texas, on January 27, 1980. He graduated from Alvin High School in 1998. He lived most of his adult life in Brazoria, Texas. Justin was always mechanically inclined and worked on his own and other’s vehicles, which led to a career of being a professional mechanic. He loved to build racing trucks and competing with them. Also, he loved to go fishing with his Papaw.
He loved animals, he was an activist for Pitbull dog rescue. He had adopted multiple dogs over the years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Justin lived his life on his own terms - a nonconformist and an old soul from the beginning.
He was preceded in death by his papaw , Charles Taylor; grandpa, Steve Hasara and grandma, Mary Lou Hasara; uncle, Mike Karpiuk; niece, Quinn Taylor; and his cousin , Amanda Karpiuk.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Taylor; parents, Johnny L. Taylor and Mary Kay Taylor; brother, Joshua and his wife, Jordyn and niece, Charlie Rose; mamaw, Martha Taylo, aunts and uncles, Tracy Huffman and husband, Stanley, Stacey Taylor and Ann Duffley, Cindi Hasara Karpiuk Cintala and husband, Mark; Barbara Hasara Alvarez and husband Tony; and Robert Hasara, his cousins, Angela Hollnagel, Addie Hollnegel, Brittany Schaffer and husband, Austin, Tony Alvarez, Dalton Smith and wife, Tisha, Henry, Zane Smith, Cody Huffman and Chloe Huffman.
Jason Sanderfer was a very good friend that was always there for Justin. Justin had many wonderful friends and special people that were so important in his life. To those that have been on this journey with him, we offer our sincerest appreciation and blessings.
I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Justin’s name to Brazoria County SPCA at spcabc.org
