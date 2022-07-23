Charles Edward Robinson, 70, of Sweeny, Texas, peacefully passed away on July 7, 2022 , surrounded by loved ones. After a courageous two year fight with Stage 4 metastasized prostate and bone cancer, during the COVID pandemic.
Charlie was born on June 19, 1952 , to Charles R . Robinson and Jewel “Chris” Glass in Meridian, Mississippi.
Being from an Air Force family and moving regularly, he graduated from two high schools. Jacksonville High School in Arkansas and then Vanden High School in California, where he meet Marie Campbell.
He went to college for Electronics Systems Technology at Texas State Technical Institute. After graduation he proceeded to work 28 years as an Analytical Instrument Specialist at the Chevron Phillips Sweeny Refinery in Texas. He retired February 28, 2011 , on the same day Marie retired to start new adventures together and have more time to spend with family fishing, camping, traveling, and cruising with friends.
Charlie’s main passion in life was taking care of family and loved ones, he was always willing to sacrifice to make others better. Most will remember him for his quick witted sense of humor and joyful laugh, loving nature, and pure honesty.
Charles was preceded in death by brothers, Mike and Ronnie Robinson; his parents, Chris and John Yarbrough; and beloved daughter, Christy Payakwichien.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Robinson; and son, Charles “CJ” Robinson and Samantha Fleming; his granddaughter, Jessica Doan and Cody Alejo; and great-grandson, Aiden Albarran; his brother, Jerry and wife, Carla Robinson; and his son-in-law, Timmy Payakwichien; and many more family and friends.
Due to increasing COVID cases in our area. Charles will have a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
