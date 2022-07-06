Samuel “Keith” Hightower
October 14 1964 –
June 29 2022
Samuel “Keith” Hightower, age 57, passed away on June 29, 2022, in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Keith is survived by his wife, Lori Hightower, of Ponca City, Oklahoma; his children of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Amanda May Hightower (grandchild, Ailiah Hightower) and Samuel Luke Hightower (grandchildren, LeighAhna Davis, of Beaumont, Texas, and Audrey Hightower); his mother, Sharon Troutner (Anderson), of Ponca City, Oklahoma; his brother, Donald Hightower/Murphy (his partner, Don Murphy), of Shawnee, Oklahoma; his brother, Kevin “Scott” Hightower (his wife, Leslie Hightower), of Sweeny, Texas; his brother, James “Rusty” Troutner (his wife, Hannah Troutner), of Brazoria, Texas.
Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl R. Hightower, of Fall River, Kansas; his grandparents, Olan Anderson and Flora Anderson, of Sweeny, Texas; his grandchildren, Frogger, child of Luke Hightower (through miscarriage) and Armoni Keith Hightower child of Amanda Hightower (through still birth); his father, Don P Hightower, of Livingston, Texas.
Samuel Keith Hightower was born on October 14, 1964, in Bay City, Texas, to the parents, Don P Hightower and Sharon Troutner (Anderson).
He graduated from Sweeny High School in Sweeny, Texas, 1984. Keith also graduated from American Truck Driving School, Keith had a truck driving career for approximately 28 years, Keith ended his career as a tool room attendant in the chemical plant in Old Ocean, Texas.
Keith was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He married Lori Hightower on January 14, 1984. Keith and Lori had two children, Amanda and Luke Hightower. His family will always remember him as a great provider, and loving and helpful to all. He was a very caring and gave selflessly to make sure everyone was taken care of. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed and forever loved, never forgotten.
There will be 2 Memorial Services held, one will be in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and the other will be in Brazoria County, Texas, area. All are welcome to attend to Celebrate the Life of Keith Hightower at either service or both. Dates have not been confirmed as of yet. Please follow Lori Hightower on Facebook for all updates, it will also be posted on Sweeny, Texas, groups on Facebook.
The family would like to thank everyone for the out pour of thoughts and prayers, and all the words of support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cash App $DogGoneVacation or mailed to Lori Hightower 802 N Ash St Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601 to help with Final Expenses, Bills and Assisting the Family until we are able to go to work and get everything figured out.
