Beverly Sue Frazer Delvige
July 14, 1950 –
May 15, 2020
Beverly Sue Frazer Delvige, 69, of West Columbia Texas passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Sweeny Community Hospital in Sweeny, Texas. She was born July 14, 1950 in Freeport, Texas to James and Audrey Agnes Frazer.
On June 26, 1968 Beverly married the love of her life, Ronnie Lloyd Delvige. They spent 51 years married to each other until his passing in January of this year.
Beverly enjoyed many activities through the years. She had a very adventurous youth riding bulls, steers, roped calves and barrel raced. As she aged, she still enjoyed the farm life, raising her kids and spoiling the grandkids. She enjoyed hunting (well she took the kids), raising cattle, socializing with friends, and spending time with her family. Beverly was a devoted housewife and loving mother and spent many days tending to show animals, attending the county fair and several sporting events for both her kids and grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lloyd Delvige; daughter, Audrey Ann Delvige; father, James “Buck” Frazer; mother, Audrey Agnes Thompson; step-father, Rollins C. Thompson; sisters, Debra Ruth Houston and Gloria Jean Frazer; brother, James Edward Frazer Jr; and sister-in-law, Debbie Masters.
She is survived by her son, Charles “Willie” Delvige, of West Columbia; daughters, Sarah Newby and husband, Chad, of Sweeny, Amanda Yonts and husband, Randall, of West Columbia, Jessica Delvige, of Rosharon and Cecelia Sinor and husband, Eric, of West Columbia; sisters, Carol Davis, of Brazoria, Texas, Delores Nolen and husband, Kelly, of Liverpool, Texas, Diane Gill and husband, Ricky, of Prairieville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Jamie Newby, Kayley Newby, Elizabeth Yonts, Clynt Sinor, RC Yonts, Kyle Sinor and Brittany McDonald; great-grandchild, Peyton McDonald; sisters-in-law, Nancy Richards and husband, Butch, of Brazoria, Donna Wheeler, of Houston; brothers-in-law, Bud Delvige and wife, Janet, of Sweeny, Jack Masters, of Lorena, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Tiny Barnes, Bubba Davis, Roy Frazer, Jr., Roy Frazer, Sr., A.J. Paez and Frankie Serbantez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Frazer, Tim Frazer, Chan Ray Chambless, Tracy Chambless, Freddie Henderson, Steve Jones and Sonny Lowery.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Freedom House, 800 N Ave F, Freeport, Texas with Pastor Ernie Hutchings officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.