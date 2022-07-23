Linda Faye Filipp, 75, of Danbury, Texas , passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022 .
Linda was born on November 29, 1946 , in Angleton, Texas , to her parents, Willie B. and Hester Fay (Ashcraft) Cook. She worked for Brazoria County Tax Office for 30+ years. Linda was a faithful servant of the lord, loved all things Mickey Mouse, and crocheting many blankets and items for friends and family. She was a long time Astros fan and never missed a game. She was the family historian and spent countless hours making sure no one’s birthday or anniversary was forgotten. Linda was absolutely the glue that held the family together. She coordinated all the family reunions and loved talking about her grandchildren and great grandchildren to anyone who would listen. One of her favorite things was to go with “The Cousins” every Sunday after church for dinner and a Sunday drive to wherever the road took them.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her children, Dale “Red” Filipp, of Danbury, Renee Ryan and husband, Earl, of Danbury and Jimmy R. Filipp, Jr., of Hitchcock; her grandchildren, Chris and Joanna Ryan, Rachel and Caleb Osborn, Jeffrey Ryan, Kimberlyn and Denzil Stavinoha, Jackie “JJ” Filipp, Dale Filipp, Jr. and Madelynn Filipp; great-grandchildren, Ryan Osborn, Rowan Osborn, Molly Osborn, and Laureline Stavinoha; brother, Mel Cooke and wife, Marcia Ives; and niece, Kim and husband, David Webb; and nephew, Ian Cooke. The “Cousins”, Carol Sue Veselka and Betty Reagan.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Willie B. and Hester Fay (Ashcraft) Cook.
Celebration of Life Service for Linda Faye Filipp will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Danbury Baptist Church, 5615 2nd Street, Danbury, Texas 77534. Doors will be open at 9:00 a.m. for all who wish to come earlier to visit with the family. There will be a meal after the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Linda Faye (Cook) Filipp.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Danbury Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.