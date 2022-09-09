Robert “Bob” Allen Hunter
April 7, 1949 –
September 5, 2022
Robert “Bob” Allen Hunter, also known as “Superman” by those who loved and cared for him, won his battle with Parkinson’s Disease by gaining eternal life on September 5, 2022.
Bob was born on April 7, 1949, to Edward Hunter and Dorothy Saeger Hunter. After graduating Brazosport High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Bob served on the USS Lapon, a Sturgeon-class attack submarine, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1975, and went on to receive his diploma from The University of South Carolina, in 1977. Bob began a career in the nuclear industry working at various nuclear energy plants throughout the country. He married the love of his life, Marlene Madere, on May 21, 1999, and they settled in Lake Jackson, Texas, to raise Sean Matherne together. He retired in 2017, from his title as the Nuclear Group Manager at Hurst Technologies located in Angleton, Texas.
Bob was a kind and loving partner to his spouse Marlene, as well as an amazing father to his son, Sean. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, volunteering to serve the community, walking dogs for the SPCA of Brazoria County, playing pranks on his patient wife, and cheering for the opposition of his son’s sports teams. As he would affectionately tease, “Turn out the lights, the party’s over, they say that all good things must end. Call it a night the party’s over and tomorrow starts everything all over again.”
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hunter and Dorothy Saeger Hunter; his brother, Edward (Steve) Hunter; and his devoted four-legged companion, Elmeaux.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Madere Hunter; bonus son, Sean Matherne and wife, Kristina Grauke Matherne; step-moms, Hettye Hunter and Iona Hunter; sisters, Judy Hunter, Martha Hunter and Leah Hunter Barnes and husband, Richard Barnes; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Hunter.
There will be a small Celebration of Life for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SPCA of Brazoria County. A burial service at the Houston National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
His family will always remember the unwavering care and support of the staff and employees at Country Village Care. Thank you for your devotion and kindness over these last years.
“It’s not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing.” Mother Teresa.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
2 Timothy 4:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.